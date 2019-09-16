Posted on Sep 16, 2019

West Nile virus case in Central Washington reported

The Benton-Franklin health district has reported a case of the West Nile virus in a human, the first of the year in the state.

The one reported case was most likely contracted in Benton County or Walla Walla County, according to a news release from the Washington State Department of Health. The virus has been detected in mosquitoes in Benton, Grant and Yakima counties. They can carry this virus from July all the way through early October.

There are no reported cases in Grant County as of now. The county has recorded three cases in the past, as recently as 2015, according to Jon Ness, environmental public health manager at Grant County Health District.

Mosquitoes carrying the virus are most active between dusk and dawn. The state health department advises using repellents and protective clothing when outdoors to avoid getting bitten during these hours.

The department also urges mosquito-proofing homes by replacing or repairing screens on windows to keep them out.

They also recommend reducing breeding areas in standing water in places such as flower pots, water dishes or birdbaths.

Only about 20 percent of those infected will experience any symptoms, usually a fever or similar symptoms that go away without any treatment, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

For a small group of people, especially those over 60 years old, the virus can cause permanent neurological damage or even lead to death.

Only about 1 in 10 people with the most severe illness will die from it, according to the CDC.

Symptoms include headache, high fever, neck stiffness, disorientation, tremors, convulsions, muscle weakness, paralysis or coma, according to Ness.

No vaccine or antiviral treatment is available for the virus. Over-the-counter pain relievers can reduce fever and other systems. However, it is believed that if individuals are infected with the virus, they develop immunity for life, said Ness.

If an individual believes she or he has contracted the virus, the CDC recommends contacting a health care provider.

By Miles King, sports@qvpr.com