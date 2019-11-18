Posted on Nov 18, 2019

What could have been: Jacks’ season derailed by injuries

Hopes for a district playoff berth went unfulfilled, but the Quincy High School football team ended its season with a thrashing of Wapato on the road, 55-7, on Nov. 1, the Jacks’ largest margin of victory of the season.

That victory, along with others at Wapato on Oct. 4, at Grandview on Sept. 20, and at home against Brewster on Sept. 13 gave the green and gold a 4-5 record overall for the season. Unfortunately, the Jacks were not able to pick up a league victory, going 0-4, in the CWAC North and therefore missed the district playoff for the seventh straight season.

At top, a Jacks defender strips the ball from a Brewster running back on Sept. 13.

Photo by Miles King/Post-Register



Injuries played a major role this season. Junior quarterback Alex Aguila played a majority of the season after senior starter Israel Cavazos and backup senior Isaiah Ayala were sidelined with injuries.

“Losing our starting quarterback and backup so early in the year was very difficult,” said head coach Wade Petersen. “We also had other key injuries at vital spots. Many of those that were injured were seniors and had great seasons last year, and it was sad to see their seasons cut short.”

Losing Cavazos against Grandview on Sept. 20, then Ayala on Sept. 27 against Othello, the Jacks were able to earn four wins on the year, culminating with the blowout win at Wapato.

“I am most grateful that we were able to end the season on a high note with a big victory on the road,” said Petersen. “I really wanted our seniors to have a great experience to end their football season.”

The team shared many highs and lows, said Petersen. One of the high points for him came off the field, when the players would come to his house after home games for team meals.

“It’s great to see them interact with each other outside of the football arena,” Petersen added.

For the nearly two dozen senior players who will not return next season, Petersen hopes they have learned some skills through football that they can carry with them throughout their lives after high school.

“I really believe football is more than making tackles and running for touchdowns,” Petersen explained. “Hard work, sportsmanship and dealing with adversity are the things I really hope our players were able to gain from their football experience.”

By Miles King, sports@qvpr.com