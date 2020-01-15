Posted on Jan 15, 2020

Wildcats pounce on Jacks early

After a slow start in the first quarter, the Jacks basketball team fell to the Toppenish Wildcats at home 83-47 on Jan. 10.

Sophomore Aidan Heikes led the green and gold with 10 points for the contest. Fellow sophomore Saul Alvarez added nine points and five rebounds, and senior Izaac Solano pitched in seven points and five rebounds as well.

With the loss, along with another to Selah on Jan. 11, Quincy is still in search of their first win of the year, holding a 0-10 league record (0-12 overall).

Quincy sophomore Aidan Heikes shoots over a Toppenish defender during Friday evening’s game. Heikes scored 10 points for the Jacks.

Photo by Miles King/Post-Register

Against Toppenish on Jan. 10, after the Jacks scored the first basket of the game, the Wildcats put together a 15-to-2 run to take an early 15-4 lead. The teams traded baskets the rest of the quarter with Toppenish taking a 21-8 lead into the second period.

“Against a good team you got to knock down shots early to get a little confidence,” Head Coach Scott Bierlink said. “We missed a few of those early and we just kind of got off to a poor start.”

The visitors continued their strong scoring in the second, earning five trips to the charity stripe and converting 80% of their free throws. The green and gold struggled to score in the quarter, mustering just eight points and faced a 37-18 deficit going into the halftime break.

Quincy put together its best quarter of the contest in the third, scoring 18 points in the period including two three-pointers. Unfortunately for the Jacks, the Wildcats also had their highest scoring quarter of the night, 24 points in the period and took a 61-36 lead into the fourth.

The visitors opened the fourth with a 12-to-1 run, taking a 73-37 lead and ruining any chance of a Jacks’ comeback. The teams traded baskets the rest of the game on their way to the 83-47 final margin.

“That’s a good team, we had to play our A-plus game to really have a chance to compete,” Bierlink said. “I was pretty proud of our guys for sticking to the game plan.”

In the matchup with Selah on Jan. 11, sophomore Trey Bierlink tallied 25 points for the game, 23 of which came in the second half. Bierlink also tied a school record with six three-pointer shots made in the second half, current coach Chris Trevino did the same in a game against Tonasket in 1998.

Heikes and Alvarez also had solid outings in the loss with 14 and 12 points respectively.

“(The) boys played really hard against Selah. Really proud of their effort,” Bierlink said. “We are making progress. If the boys keep working hard we will get a win.”

By Miles King, sports@qvpr.com