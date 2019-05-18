Posted on May 18, 2019

Work on Quincy Public Market almost done

The creators of Quincy Public Market expect some of the businesses inside to open to customers in “soft openings” this week, opening to the first tastes of this new community gathering place.

The project began last year on vacant property on State Route 28 at 10th Avenue SW. The building shell went up quickly, but work inside continued through winter.

In a tour inside on May 8, Larry and Janet Jones talked about the public market’s many facets and the construction process, which has presented its share of difficulties. They both sounded ready for it to be done, yet they were still very much engaged in the final steps. The Joneses are still very involved in everything happening inside their public market.

Construction crews were busy in their assigned areas, working on spaces taken by businesses, some of them with other locations, moving or starting fresh, including a restaurant, bar and microbrewery.

The food market in the northwestern corner looked close to being ready to stock its shelves and display cases. Its name is Country Fresh Market.

“The reason we went with that name is we are going to have apples from Quincy, potatoes from Quincy, onions from Quincy, shallots from Quincy,” Janet Jones said.

Outside Quincy Public Market on May 8, contractors’ vehicles were lined up as construction inside continued. Businesses inside aimed to open in the following week.

Photo by Dave Burgess/Post-Register



Fresh food is a big part of the public market concept.

Barb’s is moving from downtown Quincy into a large space in the public market, and space looked about ready to occupy. Janet said Barb’s will have a boutique and gift and garden shop.

The Flower Basket is opening a second location inside the public market, where it will have fresh flowers and gifts. Janet said it will also offer gift baskets, so customers can take their purchases from anywhere in the building there for a special touch.

The coffee shop space looked a little further from opening – Janet said a quartz countertop was on the way. Called Stick and Rudder, on an airplane theme, it will offer roasting and espresso.

Over in the space taken by Jones of Washington, Mara Jacobs was very busy getting the space ready. Jacobs is manager of the Jones of Washington wine tasting room and had a wine club release coming up on May 17.

“We would love to bring those customers in the new space” to pick up their wine, she said, “so we are super excited and motivated to get open.”

A commercial bakery appeared close to ready. It features large windows to the inside so people can enjoy watching the work, such as decorating cupcakes.

Tanks and other equipment were inside the brewery, named Ancient Lakes Brewery. It likewise has large windows inside so people can see how the brews are made. Milk Silk is the brewmaster.

On the eastern end of the public market is the main entrance to Jacks Restaurant. Larry Jones explained that it will have sliding barn doors facing the market interior, and, as planned, it has a conference room next to the family dining room. The conference room can hold 30-35, and for a larger group, a roll-up door will open the conference room to the main dining room.

On the other side of the restaurant kitchen is the bar. Last week, the bar and restaurant had yet to be painted, and the tables were ready but not in place. The bar walls were still blank, but Larry easily described what he pictured for the space: TVs and sports memorabilia, such as Steve Largent’s jersey, and some of his own Quincy Jacks mementoes.

As the Joneses planned, the bar will also have outdoor seating on a patio, facing south.

They are still planning on asking community groups, such as dancers and bands, to perform inside. Domex Superfresh Growers donated the sound system, “Which was a nice donation, a real nice donation,” Janet said.

Some folks may have a smattering of experience with the public market concept if they have been to Pybus Public Market in Wenatchee. Quincy Public Market does not have as many businesses inside, but the Joneses are not trying to make their public market like Pybus.

“I think what we’re doing is good … we don’t need that many businesses here. Everything we have here is going to be nice,” Larry said.

“This is Quincy,” said Janet. “We want everybody to feel welcome and come, but this is Quincy.”

Larry said it has been a fun project but a trying one. Similarly, Michael Knutson, the general contractor, said it has been a fun project, and there have been a lot of moving parts and developments through the process. It is one of the largest and most diverse projects the company has done, he said.

There were intricate parts of the project that were “a real challenge,” Larry said, “but we got through it.”

By Dave Burgess, news@4n5.ecc.myftpupload.com