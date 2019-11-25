Posted on Nov 25, 2019

Ybarra announces resignation from school board

Quincy School Board Vice President Alex Ybarra announced during the board meeting on Nov. 12 that he will resign from his board position at the end of the year.

All board members were present, along with student representatives Eduardo Diaz and Taylor Thomsen, and Superintendent John Boyd.

Ybarra announced his resignation at the end of the meeting at the transportation building, after Boyd’s superintendent report.

Ybarra has been on the board for eight years and his current term in Position 5 ends in November 2021.

“I don’t have time to support it all,” said Ybarra, citing his full-time job at Grant Country Public Utilities District and his legislative duties in the Washington House of Representatives.

In the Nov. 5 election, Ybarra ran to complete the term of the Legislative District 13 office to which he had been appointed earlier this year. While the ballot counting is not complete, Ybarra will win the LD13 seat, as his lead in the voting is so large.

Ybarra plans to follow the board’s work even after leaving, adding, “I’ll be watching, making sure everyone is doing what they’re doing.”

In other matters, Boyd shared with the board that Athletic Director Brett Fancher recently met with coaches and captains of QHS athletics for a workshop regarding the upcoming 2020-2024 classification decision. Every sport was represented, said board member Chris Buamgartner, adding that over 50 coaches and students attended the workshop.

With winter weather approaching and parents concerned about students walking to schools, Boyd said a meeting with the city and Quincy police will be held soon to create safer walking conditions for students. More students are walking and riding bikes to schools this year, according to Boyd.

Thomsen and Diaz shared with the board how the high school is utilizing the video board in the commons. According to Diaz, the board displays ads for high school clubs, and the occasional cat video during lunch hours.

Students also honored senior Bryn Heikes and junior Jane Kennedy for their berth in the state championships with a send-off in which they run the length of the hallway in the commons. “It’s a long hallway,” joked Thomsen.

The high school also held a Veterans Day assembly on Friday, Nov. 8, noted Director of Special Programs Victoria Hodge, who called the assembly “amazing.” Diaz also helped MC the assembly.

Hodge also presented to the board information about parent partnerships across the district. The presentation detailed how partnerships work in the schools and how parents groups are involved.

The board will next meet on Nov. 26 at 5:30 p.m. at Pioneer Elementary School.

By Miles King, sports@qvpr.com