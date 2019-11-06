Posted on Nov 5, 2019

Ybarra, county criminal justice proposition draw strong support from voters

Voters showed widespread support for Alex Ybarra, seen in the first tally of ballots on Tuesday night. November 5 was the General Election, and there were notable measures and public offices – a few of them contested – for voters to ponder.

The first count of ballots showed Alex Ybarra well out in front with 79 percent of the votes over Steve Verhey’s 21 percent in the race for Legislative District 13 representative in Olympia.

A number of elections for local offices drew only one candidate, the incumbent, including for the Quincy School District board, city council in George, city council in Quincy, hospital district board, cemetery district commission, port district commission, and fire district commission.

In the race for mayor of George, challenger Don Entzel held a small lead over incumbent Gerene Nelson, 53 to 47 percent. The election hinges on just a few votes, as the total counted as of Nov. 5 was only 36.

George’s local Proposition 1, a sales and use tax for transportation improvements, for 0.2 of one percent on retail sales within the city, garnered support. Those in favor outweighed those against, 64 to 36 percent.

In the election for the director 4 position on the Quincy School District board, Jack Foglesong held a substantial lead on Henry Hernandez, 65 percent to 35 percent respectively, as of Nov. 5.

Grant County Public Hospital District 2’s Proposition 1, for an operations and maintenance levy of $875,000 to be collected in 2020 showed 56 percent in favor and 44 percent against.

The law and justice Proposition 1, a Grant County sales and use tax for criminal justice funding, put forward by the Grant County Commission, garnered strong support. The first tally showed 62 percent in favor and 38 percent against.

By Dave Burgess, news@qvpr.com