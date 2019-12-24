Posted on Dec 24, 2019

Ybarra says goodbye to Quincy School District

Quincy school board member Alex Ybarra attended his last board meeting on Dec. 19 in the Transportation Building.

After a short meeting, members and meeting attendees were invited to stay for a small party to honor the state representative including cake and refreshments.

Ybarra announced his resignation at the Nov. 12 board meeting. He has been on the board since December 2011 and was appointed after a previous member resigned. The school board will have to appoint someone to replace Ybarra as well and they are currently taking applications for the position.

Former School Board Member Alex Ybarra receives congratulatory plaque from Chris Baumgartner Quincy School District on Dec. 19.

Photo by Miles King/Post-Register

Ybarra also serves in the state House of Representatives, representing district 13, which includes large parts of Grant, Kittitas and Lincoln Counties. His legislative duties, along with his full time job with Grant County Public Utilities District, keep him busy. Ybarra felt it wasn’t fair to the other board members to take on his board work as well as their own.

Ybarra recalled when he started in late 2011 the low level of interest in the school board, adding that they had to find people to be on the board. The board took a few years to get things rolling once he took the position, he said. However, once the school bond passed in 2016, the community’s interest in the board started to rise.

“From that moment on, the community felt that we were going in the right direction across the board,” Ybarra said.

Board member Tricia Lubach, who was elected in 2005, is the only current member that has been on the board longer than Ybarra.

Ybarra referred to Lubach as, “the heart and soul of the school board.”

Ybarra also praised the other board members, Chris Baumgartner and Susan Lybbert, for their work. Ybarra trained them when they started.

“Now they’re telling me what to do,” Ybarra said. “That’s a heck of a team.”

Ybarra earned a mathematics degree from Central Washington University and focused on improving test scores, especially math scores, as one of his goals during his time as a school board member. His desire to be involved with the community and improve the community also motivated him to serve.

“I wanted our kids to do well across the board,” Ybarra said. “For that to happen, we had to give them a good education.”

Ybarra said the accomplishments he was most proud of were the bond passing and hiring John Boyd as superintendent. Boyd, along with Lubach and himself, were instrumental to getting the bond passed in 2016, Ybarra said.

Ybarra thanked the community for their support and said that he always sought their opinion.

“I always appreciated their input and wanted the input,” he said.

By Miles King sports@qvpr.com