Posted on Jan 15, 2020

Ybarra to sit on state energy committee

Rep. Alex Ybarra has been named to a 27-member advisory committee to develop the 2021 Washington energy strategy, the state Department of Commerce announced.

Ybarra, R-Quincy, will represent the state Legislature on the committee. He serves the 13th Legislative District, which covers Lincoln, Kittitas and parts of Grant and Yakima counties.

The committee was formed in response to the 2019 Clean Energy Transformation Act, which calls for 100% clean electricity in Washington by 2045. It also includes representatives of utilities, industries, local governments, tribes, labor unions, civic and environmental organizations, and natural gas distribution companies.

Updating the state energy strategy will involve identifying policies and actions to “ensure competitive energy prices, foster a clean energy economy and meet greenhouse gas reduction targets,” Commerce said in a news release.

In an interview with the Post-Register, Ybarra said he was concerned that the move toward 100% clean energy would not take into consideration the unreliability of energy sources like wind and solar.

“Because we’ll be relying on wind and solar and as most of us know it is intermittent energy so it turns off and on,” Ybarra said. “So we have to have something to back it up while it’s off.”

By Bridget Mire, Wenatchee World staff