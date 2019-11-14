Posted on Nov 14, 2019

Youth basketball league develops talent

Organized by Jeremy McCreary and Mike Thorsen, young Quincy basketball fanatics now have a new way to develop their skills and compete against other local teams with the Little Lady Jacks AAU league.

Some teams have already started playing, and enrollment is open and still rising, said McCreary. The cost to enroll is $30 per player. The goal for the league is to have 15 players forming two teams for each grade level from grades one through eight.

The teams will play at least 15 games, said McCreary, adding that he is shooting for 20 games and possibly a tournament in February. The season for most of the players will end in January, but players who want to continue playing will have the option to participate in the February tournament. McCreary would like to host the February tournament, adding that he thinks Quincy is a good central location for schools in the area.

“I think it’s appealing to other towns to come to Quincy,” said McCreary. “We have good facilities and it’s pretty easy to get here.”

According to McCreary, teams will play two games per week only on Saturdays against teams from Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Warden and Royal. Each team will hold around two practices per week, but practices are subject to change depending on the coach.

Currently, Thorsen is coaching two of the teams in the league and McCreary is coaching the eighth-grade team until the Quincy Middle School season begins. The league is seeking more coaches too, added McCreary.

Other than the $30 enrollment, the team is funded through a non-profit organization. McCreary hopes to make the league completely free next season.

“Other communities are charging like $100 to get into basketball,” said McCreary. “We couldn’t do that, we just charged 30 bucks and you get a jersey and you’re going to get 20 basketball games.”

This is the inaugural year for the league, and other leagues similar to this have not existed in the past, according to McCreary. The closest was a Quincy city league organized by the recreation department, and Quincy High School players have hosted camps for youth in years past.

McCreary was influenced to start the league to develop youth talent and bring a buzz to basketball in Quincy for girls. The Lady Jacks high school team has been winless in league play for the last five seasons, said McCreary, and he believes coaching up young players will help the high school team to perform at a higher level when players reach that level.

“In our league [CWAC], there’s nine teams and all they do is play basketball year round,” said McCreary.

By Miles King, sports@qvpr.com