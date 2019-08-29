Posted on Aug 28, 2019

Zolman Chiropractic to relocate near Quincy

After 10 years in its current location on C Street SW and First Avenue SW, Quincy, Zolman Chiropractic Clinic has closed for this week and will reopen in a new location on Sept. 4.

The new location is on Randy and Debora Zolman’s property in a newly constructed facility three miles west of Quincy on Highway 28.

Zolman Chiropractic has been in business in Quincy since the early ’90s. It started in a location on G Street SE in 1992, where it remained until moving into the old fire station site in 2009.

A little over a year ago, the owner of the building informed the Zolmans of an intention to sell. The Zolmans were leasing it with an option to purchase, which they declined. They began seriously considering the move at the start of the year.

“It was just a good opportunity,” said Debora.

The new space the business will move into is small, said Debora, adding, “it’s going to be very intimate.” However, with the new space being right on their property, it will erase the couple’s commute.

The building is nearly finished, with just small touch up paint left and some signage. It is a generic building with just four windows; Randy referred to it as a “she shed.”

“It’s been kind of fun doing that design of it, I just wish it had about 10 more feet for some storage,” said Debora.

She hopes the new location won’t affect any of their current business, but she thinks more patients will set appointments on the phone instead of walking in. She realizes the move out of town may be inconvenient for some patients.

“Even though its only three miles out of town, it might be an imposition, especially for our elderly patients,” Debora said. “I feel bad about that.”

The move will not be easy, as the building has many memories and history for the Zolmans. Randy started his fire district career in the old station as a volunteer in 1979. He is currently the chief of Station 37 in Crescent Bar.

According to Debora, they will also miss the proximity of the location, adding, “It’s so accessible to so much and so many.”

By Miles King, sports@qvpr.com